Netflix lets manually remove shows and movies from "Continue Watching" list

Netflix has finally added the option for users to remove shows manually and movies from their "Continue Watching" list. That means you can finally get rid of the half-finished documentaries you left behind or the over-watched TV shows you never got to finish lurking in the list of the Netflix UI.

The new feature is now available on Netflix's web, mobile, and TV apps. To remove a show or movie, all you have to do is select the offending card in the list and scroll down to the new "Remove from Continue Watching" option to delete it. Clicking it a second time will quickly undo the deletion, in case you accidentally delete that octopus documentary you really wanted to watch one of these days.

While the update isn't the most monumental change to Netflix's UI, the Continue Watching list occupies an important place in the streaming site's design — it's one of the first things users see when they open Netflix on their phones or televisions. So giving everyone a little more control and selection over what shows up in that list is a welcome addition.