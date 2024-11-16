Netflix Outage in India and US Ahead of Tyson vs Paul Match

Netflix users in India and the US experienced a significant disruption just before the highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match. The outage quickly gained attention on social media under hashtags like #Netflixcrash and #Netflixfight, leaving thousands unable to stream the much-awaited event.

Downdetector, a service outage tracker, reported over 80,000 complaints at its peak in the US, with issues gradually decreasing to about 9,000 reports later. In India, the problems spiked at around 9:30 PM, with over 1,295 reports. Most users (86% in the US and 84% in India) reported issues with video streaming, while others faced server connection or app-related problems.





Netflix Outages reported in the last 24 hours





Frustrated viewers flooded social media with complaints, with many encountering buffering issues, error messages, or complete inability to access the platform. While the exact cause of the outage remains unclear, the disruption affected Netflix’s service across multiple regions. Netflix has yet to release an official statement addressing the situation. Social media was abuzz with criticism, with some users predicting severe backlash if the problem wasn’t resolved promptly.

The incident highlights the stakes for streaming platforms during high-profile live events. As Netflix restores its services, the company faces growing pressure to ensure reliability during such critical moments.

Users' Reaction to Netflix Outage

One frustrated viewer tweeted: “If Netflix doesn’t fix this buffering issue, this will go down as one of the biggest fails in all of TV/streaming history 🤦‍♀️ #PaulTyson.”





