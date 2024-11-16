Live
- Sharad Pawar makes a soul-stirring plea 'to regain the glory of progressive Maharashtra'
- Seven soldiers killed in attack on Pak military camp in Balochistan
- ICC announces 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy tour to begin in Islamabad
- Americans increasingly vote along class lines, not racial ones: Report
- Chandrababu's brother Rammurthy Naidu Passes Away in Hyderabad
- Russia restricts enriched uranium exports to US
- South African President orders immediate closure of tuck shops linked to food poisoning cases
- Study explains mechanisms behind food poisoning, gut infections
- Telangana residential school student commits suicide
- Cases of 'walking pneumonia' rise in US capital, joining national trend
Just In
Netflix Outage in India and US Ahead of Tyson vs Paul Match
Netflix faced a widespread outage in the US and India, leaving thousands unable to stream the Tyson vs. Paul boxing match.
Netflix users in India and the US experienced a significant disruption just before the highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match. The outage quickly gained attention on social media under hashtags like #Netflixcrash and #Netflixfight, leaving thousands unable to stream the much-awaited event.
Downdetector, a service outage tracker, reported over 80,000 complaints at its peak in the US, with issues gradually decreasing to about 9,000 reports later. In India, the problems spiked at around 9:30 PM, with over 1,295 reports. Most users (86% in the US and 84% in India) reported issues with video streaming, while others faced server connection or app-related problems.
Frustrated viewers flooded social media with complaints, with many encountering buffering issues, error messages, or complete inability to access the platform. While the exact cause of the outage remains unclear, the disruption affected Netflix’s service across multiple regions. Netflix has yet to release an official statement addressing the situation. Social media was abuzz with criticism, with some users predicting severe backlash if the problem wasn’t resolved promptly.
The incident highlights the stakes for streaming platforms during high-profile live events. As Netflix restores its services, the company faces growing pressure to ensure reliability during such critical moments.
Users' Reaction to Netflix Outage
One frustrated viewer tweeted: “If Netflix doesn’t fix this buffering issue, this will go down as one of the biggest fails in all of TV/streaming history 🤦♀️ #PaulTyson.”