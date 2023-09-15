New emojis are coming to iPhones and Android; Find the list

No matter how many we get, there are never enough! That's the situation with emojis, the standard way to express yourself in text messages and social media since emoticons went out of style. Since then, people have always sought new emojis to express themselves in more relatable and quirky ways. That's why Google recently added its Emoji Kitchen, a feature that adds two emojis to create a new emoji, to Google Search. But new emojis will soon reach all users, whether on iPhone or Android, as the Unicode Consortium approved Emoji 15.1, which contains 118 new emojis. These new emojis have six completely new concepts and more customization options for other existing emoji sequences.



The new emojis include some highly requested ones, including a Phoenix emoji, a horizontally shaking head emoji and its vertically shaking head counterpart, a broken chain emoji, and more.

Emojipedia posted about the new emojis on its blog and said: "These 118 new emojis introduced in Emoji 15.1 include six completely new concepts, four new gender-neutral family emoji combinations, and 108 new direction-specifying versions of six pre-existing people emojis."

These emojis will arrive on smartphones and other digital devices early next year. However, Microsoft and Apple, historically known for taking months to incorporate support for new emojis into their software, may take longer.

The complete list of the new emojis:

 Phoenix

 Lime

 Brown mushroom

 Broken Chain

 Head shaking vertically

 Head shaking horizontally

 Family: Adult, Adult, Child

 Family: Adult, Child, Child

 Family: Adult, Child

 Family: Adult, Adult, Child, Child

 Person Walking Facing Right

 Person Running Facing Right

 Person Kneeling Facing Right

 Person with White Cane Facing Right

 Person in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right

 Person in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right

Each of these new address-specific people emojis supports the usual gender and skin tone variation sequences, making a total of 108 new address-specific people emoji designs in Emoji 15.1.