Live
- Many leaders from YCP join TDP in protest against Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest
- Chandramukhi-2 team seeks blessings of Ammavaru at Pedammathalli temple
- Gaity and religious fervor marks Rathotsavam in Tirumala
- JC Prabhakar kept under house arrest
- Mulugu: A pregnant woman was carried on a bed for 3 km
- SC to hear Naidu's quash petition on Tuesday
- The beauty of iPhone pictures & video is incredible: Elon Musk
- Nuakhai celebrated for 40 days in 5 phases in Kalahandi
- PM flags off Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express
- There will be a day when mob will attack Muslims in Parliament: Owaisi
Just In
New feature to keep creators informed about status of their channels
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature designed to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels on Android, especially when they are closed in specific countries.
New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature designed to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels on Android, especially when they are closed in specific countries.
This move comes in response to local laws requiring the platform to restrict access to specific content within certain regions, reports WABetaInfo.
This feature will allow WhatsApp to notify the channel creator if their channel’s visibility is restricted in certain countries due to legal requirements.
According to the report, channel alerts work by notifying the channel creator when their channel is closed in a specific country, meaning users with phone numbers associated with that country will no longer be able to access or follow the channel.
The channel alerts feature to notify creators about the status of their channels is available to some beta testers, the report said.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out an ‘automatic security code verification’ feature for end-to-end encryption to a limited number of beta testers on Android.