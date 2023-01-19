New MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro and M2 Max from Apple are here

Apple has quietly introduced the new generation of MacBook Pro 14 and 16, with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. The new MacBook Pro iteration succeeds the 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch and 16-inch) editions that draw power from M1-based chipsets. Apple says its next-generation chips offer "next-level workflows" and users can get even longer battery life. Both Apple Silicon chips are made using a 5 nanometer (nm) process, and laptops powered by these chips are the creator's best friend.

MacBook Pro 14 and 16: Prices in India

The base MacBook Pro 14 with M2 sees a slight increase in price when compared to the base model of the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2021). The base models of the MacBook Pro (2023) and MacBook Pro (2021) differ wildly in terms of price. Find the prices here:

- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB unified memory, 512GB SSD storage): Rs 1,99,900.

- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro (12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB unified memory, 1TB SSD storage): Rs 2,49,900.

- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Max (12-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 32GB unified memory, 1TB SSD storage): Rs 3,09,900.

- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro (12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB unified memory, 512GB SSD storage): Rs 2,49,900.

- MacBook Pro 16-inch with M2 Pro (12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB unified memory, 1TB SSD storage): Rs 2,69,900.

- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro (12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, 32GB unified memory, 1TB SSD storage): Rs 3,49,900.

All of Apple's new laptops come in Space Gray and Silver colours. The sale will start on January 24.

The 2021 edition of the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro was introduced at an initial price of Rs 1,94,900 for the base model. The base variant of the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2021) model cost Rs 2,39,900.