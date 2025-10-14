Noise Unveils Master Buds Max with Bose-Tuned Sound and 60-Hour Battery for Under ₹10,000

Noise, one of India’s leading audio and wearable brands, has expanded its portfolio with the launch of the Master Buds Max, the company’s first over-ear headphones under its Master series. Priced under ₹10,000, the headphones promise premium performance, Bose-tuned audio, and impressive battery life packed into a stylish design.

Following the design philosophy of the Master Buds TWS, the Master Buds Max sport a retro vinyl-disc inspired look paired with a sleek, modern finish. A subtle LED light bar adds a futuristic aesthetic to the design. Noise says the headset is designed to be lightweight and comfortable for long listening sessions, and the foldable build enhances portability for users constantly on the move.

A major highlight of the Master Buds Max is its sound tuning by Bose, ensuring high-quality, balanced, and immersive audio. The headphones feature 40mm dynamic drivers, delivering deep bass and clear mids and highs. To further refine the experience, Noise includes a dynamic equaliser that automatically adjusts sound output—boosting bass, mids, and treble according to listening levels.

According to Noise, the Buds Max boosts bass by 6dB and treble by 4dB at lower volumes to preserve “richness and clarity.” At higher volumes, the tuning intelligently reduces bass by 7dB and treble by 4dB to minimize “muddiness, harshness, and listener fatigue.” This adaptive approach ensures a comfortable and consistent listening experience across all volume levels.

The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology on the Master Buds Max is another key feature. It can cancel out up to 40dB of ambient sound, aided by five dedicated microphones. The level of noise cancellation can be customized using the Noise Audio app, where users can also toggle transparency mode to stay aware of their surroundings. The company claims that its ANC system outperforms industry standards by up to 85% “across key frequencies.”

In terms of endurance, Noise claims that the Master Buds Max can deliver up to 60 hours of playback on a single charge without ANC and around 40 hours with ANC turned on. For those on the go, the headphones support fast charging, offering up to 10 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charge.

The Noise Master Buds Max is available in three elegant colours — Titanium, Silver, and Onyx. Priced at ₹9,999, the headset aims to redefine the affordable premium headphone segment in India. Additionally, buyers can opt for a protective case crafted from vegan leather with a microfiber lining, offering both style and protection.

With the Master Buds Max, Noise appears to be setting a new standard for value-driven premium audio in India—combining Bose’s signature sound quality, robust ANC, and long-lasting battery life—all within an accessible price point.