Nokia G42 5G: Launch, price, colour and more details

Nokia is gearing up to launch its new phone, the Nokia G42 5G, in India on September 11. Ahead of the big launch, Nokia gave us a hint about the price from its official X account (formerly Twitter). Also, there is exciting news for people outside India as Nokia is introducing a new pink colour option for this phone in global markets. The Nokia G42 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon India.



The official Nokia page on X posted a question for people. The company asked the public to guess the price of the new Nokia G42 5G. He offered two options: Rs. 16,000 and Rs. 18,000. This suggests that the phone will cost less than Rs. 18,999. There may also be two versions of the phone at different prices. The Nokia G42 5G in Europe is now available for 199 euros, about rupees. 20,800. This price is for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In addition to the pricing news, Nokia introduced a new colour for the Nokia G42 5G in locations outside India. This new colour is called "So Pink". It joins the already available "Gray" and "So Purple" options, which have been there since the phone first came out in June. But we are still determining if this new pink colour will be available in India.

Here are some details about the Nokia G42 5G:

It will run on Android 13.

Nokia promises to give you two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

The phone has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Inside, it has a Snapdragon 480+ processor with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

It is a 5G phone and can use up to 5 GB of additional virtual RAM.

The camera system has three lenses on the back: a 50-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone has a large 5000mAh battery and supports fast charging with a 20W charger.

So, if you are in India and looking for a new phone, watch for the Nokia G42 5G. It will arrive soon and will be sold exclusively on Amazon.