Nokia G60 5G Launched in India; Price and Specifications

Nokia HDM Global brings a new smartphone, which is dubbed Nokia G60 5G, in India. As the name suggests, the device supports 5G connectivity which is gradually being rolled out to users in select circles. The phone also comes with Android 12 out of the box, and the company promises three years of software updates, which is very good when we look at the competition in this range. Unlike Nothing Phone (1), most rivals promise two years of OS updates and four years of security patches. The Nokia G60 5G packs a Snapdragon 695 SoC that powers a bunch of smartphones for less than Rs 20,000.



Nokia G60 5G: Specifications



In terms of appearance and construction, the phone comes with a body and the back panel has star-shaped patterns that can attract young customers. The Nokia G60 5G features a flat body design instead of a traditional bulky look, now slightly resembling the iPhone 12 series.

The Nokia G60 has a fairly large 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Full-HD+ resolution (1080x2400 pixels), and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display includes an old-fashioned waterdrop-style notch, and it offers a typical brightness of 400, a standard for phones in this range. The notch also includes an 8-megapixel camera.

The smartphone further packs a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 20W fast charging. It's not the fastest charging technology available on a smartphone in this price range, but it does the job. Other key features include Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm jack, a Type-C port, and dual-band Wi-Fi. On the back, the Nokia G60 5G sports a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear cameras are housed within a pill-shaped notch.

Nokia G60 5G: Price in India

The Nokia G60 5G is a dual SIM smartphone and supports eSIM technology. It is available in India for pre-booking on Nokia's official website and at major retail outlets from November 1 to 7. The company says there is a limited offer of free Nokia Wired Buds worth Rs 3,599. The Nokia G60 5G is available in black and ice colours for Rs 29,999 for only 6GB RAM and 128GB storage options.