Nothing Phone (1) goes on sale at revised costs

Nothing Phone (1) has gone on sale since today, but the prices have been updated this time. Nothing has recently upgraded Phone (1) prices in India to Rs. 1000 in all variants. Therefore, you can buy the Phone (1) at a starting price of Rs. 33,999 in India right now for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Nothing seems to have all the colour variants of the phone (1) in stock, and they are still available. If you have been waiting for a Nothing Phone (1) for a while, now is the right time.



The Nothing Phone (1) comes in the basic 8GB/128GB variant only in the black colour variant, costing ₹33,999. Then there is the 8GB/256GB variant of the phone (1) which is available in black and white colours and costs Rs. 36,999. Lastly, the top-end variant of the phone (1) with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available in black and white variants, costing ₹39,999.

Nothing Phone (1) is on sale today

Despite the recent price hike, the Nothing Phone (1) is still one of the strongest mid-range Android phones you can buy. The phone (1) is based on the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, which offers solid and reliable performance. You get the Android 12-based Nothing OS experience out of the box, with Nothing promising three Android OS updates and four years of security support. Nothing had recently confirmed the Android 13 Beta update delivery to the phone (1) before the end of 2022.

You also get a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. As for the cameras, the phone (1) has a 50MP + 50MP dual rear camera setup that impressed us with its overall still photography performance. You also get a 16MP front camera on the phone (1).

Lastly, the entire phone (1) is built around a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging, with the ability to do wireless charging. The phone's standout feature is its Glyph interface, which is essentially a complex arrangement of LED lights that blink to display notifications and even act as a fill light for the rear cameras.