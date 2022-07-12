Nothing Phone (1) launching today; how to watch live and other details

Nothing Phone (1) India is scheduled to launch today. The company will host the Nothing Phone (1) launch event in London, and Indians can watch it virtually. This is the first smartphone of the technological brand headed by Carl Pei and the second product. The first is the ear (1) which premiered last year.



Before the official launch, the company revealed most of the key details about Nothing Phone (1), including its design, LED lights, camera module, and some of the key specifications. Other elements have been revealed by various leaks and rumours circulating on the Internet. Hours before launch, here's a closer look at everything we know about Nothing Phone (1) so far.

Nothing Phone (1) launch time

Nothing Phone (1) will launch today in India and global market. The launch event will start at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. BST (which is around 8:30 PM IST).

Nothing Phone (1) live stream link

The launch event for Nothing Phone (1) will be broadcast on the company's official website and social media channels. We will update the story once the YouTube link is live.

Nothing Phone (1): Expected and confirmed specifications

♦ The Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by the Snapdragon 778+ SoC. Possibly with at least 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

♦ Phone will work -Leaks suggest there won't be a charger in the box. One of the leaks also said that the Nothing Phone (1) will come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

♦ The Nothing Phone (1) will include LED lights on the back panel, which will turn on when there is a new notification. One of the teasers also revealed that these LED lights would act as a fill light during photo shoots.

♦ The company already revealed the white colour option. One of the tipsters also leaked the black version, but the company has not confirmed the version yet—no operating system with the latest version of Android out of the box.

♦ The smartphone is said to come with an AMOLED screen. On the front, there will be a hole-punch design and slim bezels.

♦ The company confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) includes a dual rear camera system on the back with a 50-megapixel main lens. On the front, there will be a single camera for selfies and video calls.