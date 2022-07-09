Nothing Phone (1) may not include a box in the charger: Report

Nothing Phone (1) is what everyone is talking about. The Nothing Phone (1) is set to hit the market on July 12 with a slim design. The phone, which promises many novelties in terms of design, has illuminating light strips on the rear panel. This is something that no smartphone company has ever attempted. Although Nothing had teased the key specifications of the smartphone, a new report has indicated that the smartphone company may not include a box in the charger. Earlier, leaks suggested that Nothing Phone (1) would support a 33W charger.

A new video showing the Nothing Phone retail box (1) has gone viral on the internet. The box appears to be slim in the video, indicating the fact that it may not include a charger after all. The video debunks the leak that claimed Nothing Phone (1) will support a 33W fast charger. The information is something that we can confirm only after the company launches the phone in the market. Therefore, any information before the formal launch should not be taken seriously.

Nothing Phone (1) is scheduled to launch in India and the global market on July 12. This is the second product of the brand and the first phone. The first product launched by the London-based technology firm was Ear (1), which gained huge popularity. The same is expected of the Nothing Phone (1) as well. Initially, people assumed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) would compete with iPhones, looking at the design. But as reports suggest the phone (1) will be priced at around Rs 30,000. Now if that is indeed the case, Nothing Phone (1) can surely prove to be a game-changer and indeed set a benchmark for competitors.



