Nothing Phone (2) gets Android 14 Update in Beta: Features, How to Download

Nothing has announced that the company is rolling out the Android 14-based Beta 1 update for its recently launched Nothing Phone (2) smartphone. The new software update brings the Nothing OS 2.5 version with several improvements and features. Below are the features Nothing Phone (2) users get and how to sign up for the new Android 14 update.



Nothing Phone (2): Android 14 Features

Google has finally released the latest Android 14 operating system, and many brands have started working on it to launch it on their respective phones. With the Android 14 Beta 1 update, Nothing Phone (2) users can see a new monochromatic theme in the basic colour section.

There's also a new back gesture when interacting with apps, the updated Quick Settings layout and added Nothing headphone icons. There are also more lock screen shortcut options. These include do not disturb, mute, QR code scanner and video camera.

Android 14 also allows people to set the ringtone and notification sound volume separately, with an updated volume control interface. Lastly, Nothing phone users will also see regional settings added so they can customize their drive and number preferences.

Nothing Phone (2): How to Download Android 14 Update

Before signing up for the beta program, it is essential to note that Beta versions are not final updates; therefore, software instabilities are possible. Users enrolled in the Nothing Beta program can update their Phone by heading to the unit's Settings > System > System Update menu. For those who want to sign up, head to Nothing community.