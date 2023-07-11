Nothing Phone (2) launch today: Expected specifications, price and more

Nothing Phone (2) is all set to launch in India and globally tonight. Ahead of the official launch, the company has already confirmed several details about the Phone (2), including its complete design. According to the teasers, the Phone (2) looks quite similar to the Phone (1) with a transparent design language, but there are also some updates or changes, especially on the sides and back. The Glyph interface on the back remains, but nothing has been confirmed to bring some customizations with the launch of the Nothing Phone (2).



The launch event will be streamed live on Nothing's YouTube channel, social media, and the official website. It will start at 8:30 p.m. IST. The company has already revealed some of the critical specifications of the Nothing Phone (2), while other reports have revealed the remaining details. Let's take a quick look at what Phone (2) will bring to customers:

Nothing Phone (2): Expected specifications

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 gen processor will power the Phone (2). This marks a massive update over the Phone (1). The leaks also suggest that the Phone could offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

- Leaks have suggested that the Phone (2) will have a 6.7-inch display with a resolution of 1080—2412 and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. There is also said to be an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

- Nothing Phone (2) is expected to come with a higher capacity battery than Phone (1). It will be backed by a 4700 mAh battery with support for fast charging. The Phone is said to ship with a Type-C charging cable, not the adapter, as with the Phone (1).

- Nothing Phone (2) is said to pack a better-tuned 50-megapixel dual camera setup. Another report suggests that the Phone (2) will have a 32-megapixel selfie camera based on the Sony IMX615 sensor.

- On the software front, the Phone (2) is said to ship with the new NothingOS 2.0 based on the Android 13 operating system.

Nothing Phone (2): Expected price in India

The Nothing Phone (1) was launched at around Rs 30,000 at launch, but the Phone (2) will be a premium offering. This is due to the top-tier hardware running the Phone (2). If rumours and leaks are believed, the Nothing Phone (2) price could be around Rs 40,000. The phone price (2) will be announced at tonight's launch.