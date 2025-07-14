Nothing Phone (3) and Nothing Headphone (1) Now On Sale in India

London-based technology company Nothing today announced that two category-defining products will be available for purchase across India, starting today at 12 noon - Nothing Phone (3), its first true flagship smartphone, and Nothing Headphone (1), its debut over-ear audio product. Both products reflect Nothing's vision to reimagine consumer tech with intentional design and bold innovation.

Nothing Phone (3)

Nothing Phone (3) introduces groundbreaking innovations that set new standards in the smartphone industry. The device features a pro-grade triple camera system, including a class-leading 1/1.3" main sensor for rich low-light shots, lossless optical zoom, and cinematic 4K 60fps video across all lenses with full optical image stabilisation. A vibrant 6.67" AMOLED display with ultra-narrow bezels, and a powerful Snapdragon® 8s Gen 4 chipset, all wrapped in a premium modular design.

The revolutionary Glyph Matrix allows users to receive key information at a glance and engage with playful experiences like Flip to Record and Glyph Toys. The Phone (3) features a new tri-column layout with a redesigned R-angle shape that improves ergonomics, while the front features uniform 1.87 mm bezels, 18% slimmer than Phone (2), framing a sharper, more immersive AMOLED screen.

Nothing Headphone (1)

Nothing Headphone (1) marks Nothing's entry into the over-ear audio category. Developed in collaboration with KEF, it combines expressive design with precision engineering. From the custom 40 mm dynamic driver to the real-time Spatial Audio with head tracking, it delivers a deeply immersive listening experience. A refined mix of premium materials including aluminium and PU memory foam ensures all-day comfort, while signature tactile controls- the Roller, Paddle and Button, enable seamless control over volume, media and ANC.

Built for everyday listening and audiophile-grade performance, Nothing Headphone (1) supports Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, USB-C lossless playback, and 3.5 mm wired mode. It features up to 35 hours of playback time with ANC and a quick 5-minute charge for 2.4 hours of listening. Dual-device connectivity, AI-powered call clarity, and in-app customization tools like Channel Hop and Advanced EQ bring convenience and personalization to the forefront.

Nothing Phone (3) Pricing:

Phone (3) is available in Black and White colour options, with two configuration variants:

● 12 GB + 256 GB - starting at INR 62,999 [Including bank offer worth INR 5,000 (from HDFC, ICICI, and IDFC Bank) + exchange offer*]

● 16 GB + 512 GB - starting at INR 72,999 [Including bank offer worth INR 5,000 (from HDFC, ICICI, and IDFC Bank) + exchange offer*]

● All the consumers who purchase the device on 15th July will also receive 1-year additional extended warranty

● Nothing will also offer up to 24 months No-Cost EMI options across leading banks

*Exchange offers on selected devices

Availability:

● The Nothing Phone (3) is now available for purchase via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all leading retail stores starting from July 15, 2025

Nothing Headphone (1):

Pricing:

● Headphone (1) is available in Black and White variants for INR 21,999 in the Indian market and consumers can also avail a special introductory launch day price of INR 19,999, valid only on July 15, 2025.

● Nothing will also offer 12 months No-Cost EMI options across leading banks on purchase from offline stores

Availability:

● The Nothing Headphone (1) will go on sale via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all leading retail stores starting from July 15, 2025

A full list of specifications and features can be found on nothing.tech. To stay updated on all the latest information, please follow Nothing India on Instagram and X.