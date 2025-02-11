Nothing Phone 3a Series to Launch on March 4, Manufactured in Chennai

Nothing, the UK-based smartphone brand led by Carl Pei, has announced that its upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series will be manufactured in India at its Chennai facility. The new mid-range series is set to replace the Nothing Phone 2a and is scheduled for an official launch in India on March 4 before rolling out to global markets.

Made in India: Chennai Facility Takes Charge

Production of the Nothing Phone 3a series will be handled at the company’s Chennai plant, which employs over 500 workers, with women making up 95% of the workforce. While there is no confirmation on whether the India-made models will be exported, the series is set to be widely available across multiple markets.

Nothing has achieved impressive growth, surpassing 7 million units in global sales and crossing $1 billion in lifetime revenue. The company has also expanded its retail footprint, operating 7,000 retail stores and 300 service centres across India.

Nothing Phone 3a Series: Expected Features and Specs

The upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series is rumoured to include two models: Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. While details about the Pro variant remain uncertain, leaks suggest the Nothing Phone 3a will feature:

6.8-inch AMOLED display

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset

Triple-camera setup: 50MP primary sensor 8MP ultrawide lens 50MP telephoto lens

32MP front-facing camera

5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging

Additionally, the Nothing Phone 3a is rumoured to include a dedicated shortcut button, similar to the one found in Apple’s iPhone 16 series, allowing users to launch the camera quickly.

The Nothing Phone 3a series will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and select retail outlets following its March 4 launch.