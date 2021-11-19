November 19 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on November 19, 2021. Let's begin...

Apple wants to launch an autonomous EV with a custom chip in 2025

Apple has completed "much of the core work" on a new processor to power its secret autonomous electric car project known as the Titan, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Another refocusing of the secret Titan Project

PUBG New State Gets Improved Graphics and Gameplay

PUBG New State receives a new update that brings an updated graphics system and fixes A bug for players on iPhones. The promises have been kept as PUBG New State patches, and updates roll out to Android and iOS. Here are all the details.

Google Pay to get Hinglish Support, Bill Splitting Feature, and more

Google announced several India-specific features as part of its Google vision for India 2021. Google announced many India-specific features as part of its Google vision for India 2021.

Spotify Adds Lyrics to All Users Worldwide: Know How to Use

Since last year Spotify has been offering lyrics in real-time in India, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, it initially tested the feature in 2019. This has been expanded to cover all markets where Spotify is available.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: How to Download and Share Gurpurab Stickers on WhatsApp

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Learn to download and share Gurpurab Stickers on Whatsapp on the 552 anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Please find some curated wishes, messages that you can share with his loved ones.

Leaked! Features and Specification of Samsung Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 were leaked, revealing some of the expected features and specifications. Here are all the details.

Clubhouse rolling out live captions for iOS users

Popular audio chat app Clubhouse has started rolling out closed captioning for iOS users. According to TechCrunch, this essential accessibility feature has been long missed from the live audio app.