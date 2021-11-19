PUBG New State has had many issues since day one, and Krafton had promised to fix them as soon as possible. The promises have been kept as PUBG New State patches, and updates roll out to Android and iOS. Krafton has addressed some of the most common bugs and issues that players reported. Also, there is an additional update for iPhone users.

In addition to the various bug fixes and fixes, Krafton has improved the graphics quality in PUBG New State for iOS devices. So if you are in the newer iPhone models such as the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and iPhone 11 series, you should see a noticeable improvement in graphics performance.

PUBG New State Gets Improved Graphics and Gameplay

Krafton shared in a statement to the media, "We would like to thank all Survivors for their patience, and we promise to provide the best gameplay environment possible in PUBG: NEW STATE. For iOS users, make sure to update the game in the App Store to the latest version before jumping back into the Battlegrounds!".

However, iPhone gamers have been warned that their phones get very hot when running on the highest settings. The patch also fixes strange glitches during gameplay.

On Android, the same bugs have also been removed, along with a couple of other tweaks to improve the gaming experience. A new wide-angle field of view option is also part of the update that allows you to see more in the frame. Krafton says the quality of bare-handed movement in FPP mode has also been updated. Animation timing issues in first person mode while using an item have also been fixed with the patch.

Unfortunately, there are no graphics quality updates for the game on Android. Therefore, you will continue to see what you have been seeing so far. Krafton has also not ensured the following updates in this mode.

PUBG New State is available for free on Android and iOS devices. The game is an updated sequel to PUBG Mobile and BGMI in India, with an improved gaming experience and a futuristic environment.