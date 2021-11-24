November 24 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on November 24, 2021. Let's begin...

Google Play to get a new tab namely 'Offers'; Find details

The new 'Offers' tab of Google Play is visible to select users, probably with a subscription to Google Play Pass, which in turn is available in limited markets.

PlayStation Faces Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

The lawsuit claims that "Sony tolerates and cultivates a work environment that discriminates against female employees," alleging women employees were denied promotions and male workers in similar positions were not paid equally.

Amazon Studios to make a Mass Effect TV show: Report

As per a report by Deadline, Amazon does not trust the newly released Wheel of Time series and its upcoming Lord of the Rings show to attract sci-fi/fantasy viewers.

5 Best Alternatives To Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Excel is one of the most widely used software, but it isn't free, as you may already know. Here's a list of free and open-source alternatives to Microsoft Excel that you can use instead.

Mozilla to end support for its Firefox password manager sync app

Next month Lockwise will be removed next month. Mozilla announced last week via a support article that its Firefox Lockwise password manager app will reach the end of its useful life on December 13.

Apple to postpone the release of digital driver's licence until 2022

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, is reportedly delaying the release of a new feature that would allow customers to connect their driver's licences or IDs to their iPhone's Wallet app until early 2022.

TCL Partners with MyGlamm Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 as an Associate Sponsor

TCL to be the associate sponsor of the much-awaited second edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards, with an aim to promote and upscale home entertainment.



