Mozilla to end support for its Firefox password manager sync app

Mozilla announced last week via a support article that its Firefox Lockwise password manager app will reach the end of its useful life on December 13. The final release versions are 1.8.1 (iOS) and 4.0.3 (Android) and will no longer be available to download or reinstall after that date.

What started in 2018 as a small experimental mobile app called Lockbox ended up providing a way to access saved passwords and autocomplete on iOS, Android, and desktop devices to a small but enthusiastic following of Firefox fans. The application was also later adapted as a Firefox extension. It seemed like he could stay long term.

The support article recommends that users continue to access passwords using native Firefox browsers on desktop computers and mobile devices. In a further note on the support site, Mozilla suggests that by the end of December, the Firefox iOS app will get the ability to manage Firefox passwords system-wide. The note alludes to Mozilla adopting Lockwise features and eventually integrating them into Firefox browser applications natively on all platforms.

With many layoffs in the past year, it's no wonder Mozilla continues to optimize the projects it keeps on its plate. The company over the years eliminated the team building the operating system behind the defunct Firefox phone, shut down its file transfer tool, and spun off its Thunderbird email platform.