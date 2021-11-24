Apple to postpone the release of digital driver's licence until 2022

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, is reportedly delaying the release of a new feature that would allow customers to connect their driver's licences or IDs to their iPhone's Wallet app until early 2022.

According to sources, Apple announced the functionality in an update to the official iOS 15 website in early 2022. Previously, the company had intended to launch in late 2021. During its WWDC 2021 keynote, Apple said that it is collaborating with numerous states across the country to enable residents to link their driver's licence or state ID to Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch smoothly and securely.



According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), customers will be allowed to use their driver's licence or state ID in Wallet for the first time at select airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports.

The wallet is a more secure and straightforward way for customers to present their driver's licences and state IDs on iPhone or Apple Watch, and it was built with privacy in mind.

Source: TechGig