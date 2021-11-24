Google Play to get a new tab namely 'Offers'; Find details

The Google Play app store reportedly gets a new tab at the bottom, namely "Offers." This new tab meets the existing tabs like Games, Applications, Movies & TV, and Books. According to 9to5Google, the new "Offers" tab is visible to select users, probably with a subscription to Google Play Pass, which in turn is available in limited markets. The tab shows app deals or game deals that users might be interested in seeing. Otherwise, the tab offers no more benefits than making the bottom screen comparatively cluttered.



The post also shared screenshots highlighting a carousel with cover images much larger than the thumbnails available on the Android app store. Below the carousel, there is a tab for "offers for games you might like" that features large images, comparatively more significant than the usual images on Google Play. Honestly, these carousels can benefit developers more than end-users as they basically open doors for ads on the platform. Google Play already has a deals section (accessible after clicking the Name icon on the home page), though it doesn't show deals as often as this dedicated tab. It is only available to A / B testers, and the company can make the final decision based on the feedback.

Earlier this year, Google Play received a significant update that updated its user interface available since 2019. The software giant ditched the hamburger menu and replaced it with the name icon. The moment users click on the icon, they will gain access to their usual settings, such as managing apps and devices, offers and notifications, payments and subscriptions, and Play Protect. The main Settings page is also available here. The company also introduced the Library in this drop-down menu which replaced the Wish List. Some users also received Play Points and Play Pass options that were likely region-based.



