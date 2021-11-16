Now Alexa can tell Netflix to "Play Something"

In recent years, Netflix has perfected a one-button solution that picks something for you based on your tastes and starts playing it right away. He first called the function names like Shuffle and finally landed on Play Something. As a result, the button has a higher position in your TV and mobile apps. Still, now things are even easier to activate, as Netflix has linked its automatic selector to Amazon's voice-controlled artificial intelligence and streaming hardware.

If you're in the US or Canada, say "Alexa, play something," and if you have a speaker or Echo app listening, plus a Netflix-enabled Fire TV device, that's what will happen. In a post mentioning the feature, Netflix Director of Marketing Partnerships Magno Herran says: "We are excited to partner with Fire TV to bring the Alexa voice technology to the Netflix Play Something feature. So now you can instantly discover a show or film we know you'll love based on what you've watched before."

Assuming you've already decided to live with a voice-controlled assistant, it might help you skip the discussion or scroll through the title rows at the beginning of each movie night. Unfortunately, although many other devices and services include voice control, such as Google Assistant, Roku, or Comcast, it seems that only Amazon has the Play Something command linked at the moment despite battling Netflix with its Prime Video product. However, the promotional materials mention that it is "available first on Fire TV," so I hope to eventually see it on other platforms.