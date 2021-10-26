Now macOS Monterey is available for download

The latest version of macOS, Monterey, is now available for download according to Apple. The software has been available in public beta for several months, but today's release means that Apple believes the software is ready for everyday use.

As is tradition, Apple announced its latest version of macOS at WWDC in June. New features include the ability to set Macs as an AirPlay target to play content from iPhones and iPads, as well as Shortcuts, Apple's iOS automation software. There have also been improvements to FaceTime, as well as a new Quick Note feature. For a full rundown of what's on the way, check out our July preview, as well as Apple's own list of features. Unfortunately, some of Monterey's biggest new additions, Universal Control and SharePlay, don't appear to be available at launch. Apple notes that both features will be available "later this fall."

Universal Control allows you to drag and drop files between several different machines, as Apple's Craig Federighi demonstrated at WWDC. It will also allow you to control multiple Apple devices, including Macs, MacBooks, and iPads, with the same mouse and keyboard.

SharePlay will allow you to share experiences of music, TV shows, movies and more while connected through FaceTime. Once it's available, Apple says you can use the feature with unnamed Apple Music, Apple TV +, and "popular third-party services."

This is better news when it comes to the redesign of Safari, which by default now uses a more traditional interface instead of the controversial new tab design unveiled at WWDC. Early users complained that, among other things, the changes made it too difficult to determine which tab was active at the time.

Find the list of Macs that can run Monterey:

iMac (Late 2015 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

Mac Pro (Late 2013 and later)

Mac Mini (Late 2014 and later)

MacBook Pro (Early 2015 and later)

MacBook Air (Early 2015 and later)

MacBook (early 2016 and later)

For those on the trail, there are a couple of models that got Big Sur last year who have been left out of the Monterey party. These include the 2015 MacBook, 2013 MacBook Air, late 2013 MacBook Pro, and 2014 iMac. Here's Apple's guide to identifying your specific model, and here's ours to updating your machine.

To install Monterey, go to System Preferences> Software Update (or search for "Software Update" in Spotlight). If Monterey is listed as an available installation, you can click the update button to begin the installation process. If it doesn't appear, you may need to re-register later as it continues to roll out.



