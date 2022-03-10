Now Tinder users can run in-app background checks

Tinder users in the US can now run in-app background checks to screen their matches for potential violent or harmful past behaviour, the company said in a press release. The checks are done through Tinder's partnership with Garbo, a nonprofit organization that conducts background checks online (via TechCrunch).

The searches will return results that Garbo says are "relevant to user safety" and will exclude certain information, such as drug possession and loitering. Searches will also not include personally identifiable information such as addresses and phone numbers. According to Tinder, each user will have access to two free background check searches. After that, they will pay $2.50 in addition to a small processing fee per transaction that will directly fund Garbo's operations and other fees associated with searches.

Users can run background checks by pressing the blue shield in the app, then going to the Security Center, where they will select the Garbo article, which will then direct them to the Garbo website. At first, users will only need to enter a match's name and phone number, but in case it doesn't return results, users can enter more information, such as the age of the match. Users who receive a match that shows Garbo has a history of violence are encouraged to report the person on Tinder. The company also noted that a lack of history in a Garbo background check does not guarantee that a user is totally safe and urged users to follow its safety advice for meeting new people.

Match Group also announced Wednesday that it will partner with the National Domestic Violence Hotline to give users the ability to chat live with trained advocates. The feature is designed for users who are "seeking more information about healthy relationships and relationship abuse," according to the press release.

The background check in the Tinder app is the latest security-oriented feature that the company has implemented in recent years. Last August, it added identity verification and has had a blue "verified" checkmark feature since 2020, indicating to readers that their identity has been verified via a photo.