Now Twitch App is on Nintendo Switch

There is now a Twitch app for the Nintendo Switch. It is a free download that is already available in the eShop. The application is quite simple. There is a Home tab with recommended streams for you to watch, a browser tab to search for streams by game or category, and a search tab. I checked out a couple of streams and they looked great, especially on the OLED Switch display. The application is only for watching broadcasts; you cannot use it to broadcast your game.



The Switch Twitch experience is somewhat more limited than you might be used to from the Twitch website or app. One big change is that you can't see the chat from a broadcast on your Switch screen or a TV screen, although you can scan a QR code to see the chat on your phone.



If you want to log into your account, thankfully, you won't have to struggle with typing in your password to use the controls on the Switch or the touchscreen. You can scan a QR code on your phone or enter an eight-digit code displayed on your screen at https://www.twitch.tv/activate.



Streaming options on the Switch are still pretty limited, though there's also YouTube or Hulu if you'd like to catch something between trips to your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island. We hope to have Netflix one day.