Now WhatsApp on Windows will work independently

The new WhatsApp app on Windows no longer requires you to pair your phone to send, receive, and sync messages. An update on the WhatsApp site reveals that the updated Windows app is no longer in beta, and it is available for download in the Microsoft Store.



Previously, Windows users had to download WhatsApp's web-based desktop app or access the messaging service from their web browsers. As WhatsApp explains, the new app is native to Windows should make the app faster. The latest WhatsApp has a slightly cleaner interface compared to the previous version of the app, but otherwise, it doesn't look that different. The most significant change is that you no longer need to keep your phone online to sync messages between your phone and the desktop app. WhatsApp says it is also working on a native app for macOS.





Oh wow, the new version of WhatsApp is now out of beta. It's a modern Windows app which replaces the old electron/web version. You can receive messages without the app being turned on, and you don't need to be connected to a phone.



Download: https://t.co/10uMAH7SHI pic.twitter.com/6Xh1KKqsh0 — Daniel 🇨🇦 (@kid_jenius) August 16, 2022





WhatsApp's multi-device feature has been fully implemented and is no longer in beta. This allows you to link up to four devices to your WhatsApp account without needing your phone while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

In April, WABetaInfo found a screenshot of the beta version of WhatsApp on Android, indicating that the platform will soon add multi-device support for tablets. Now, WhatsApp allows you to link computers to your account, so adding support for tablets (or perhaps an additional phone) would only make sense.

However, using paired devices has some limitations. For example, if you use an iPhone as your primary device, you can't clear or clear chats. You also cannot send messages with link previews from WhatsApp web, message or call someone using a "very old version" of WhatsApp, or view live locations.