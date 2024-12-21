NSO Group Faces Legal Action for Pegasus Spyware Attacks on WhatsApp Users

NSO Group, the creator of the controversial Pegasus spyware, has been deemed liable in a lawsuit brought by Meta-owned WhatsApp. This stems from attacks on approximately 1,400 devices, targeting activists, journalists, and government officials.

The lawsuit, originally filed in 2019, accuses NSO Group of violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, California’s Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act, and breaching its contract with WhatsApp. According to the recent ruling, the trial will now focus solely on determining damages.

“This ruling is a huge win for privacy,” Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp, says in a Threads post. “We spent five years presenting our case because we firmly believe that spyware companies could not hide behind immunity or avoid accountability for their unlawful actions. Surveillance companies should be on notice that illegal spying will not be tolerated.”

NSO Group has argued that its clients, not the company itself, operated Pegasus for crime and national security investigations. However, the court rejected this defense, potentially setting a precedent for holding spyware makers accountable for misuse by their clients.

This case highlights ongoing concerns over using advanced spyware tools to target vulnerable groups and raises questions about corporate responsibility in cybersecurity. NSO Group has yet to respond to requests for comment.