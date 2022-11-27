Oceansat, eight nano-satellites placed in orbit

Sriharikota: The India Space Research Organisation's trusted workhorse PSLV on Saturday successfully injected an Earth Observation Satellite and eight other co-passenger satellites in multiple orbits, calling the mission 'unique'. PSLV-C54 successfully placed the Earth Observation Satellite (Oceansat) and eight other customer satellites into sun-synchronous orbits, ISRO said.

"PSLV-C54/EOS-06 Mission is accomplished. The remaining satellites have all been injected into their intended orbits," it said in a tweet. The mission, which was PSLV's 56th flight, is said to be one of the longest ones undertaken by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

Calling the mission 'unique,' ISRO chief, S Somanath said for the first time scientists have used two orbit change thrusters (OCTs) in the PSLV rocket to change orbits.

"I would like to share the happy news of the separation of the remaining eight satellites as expected into the new orbit which is lowered from original orbit of the EOS-06 satellite to perfection that is from 732 kms to 513 kms in a circular sun-synchronous orbit," he told reporters here. "PSLV-C54 in its fourth stage has done this orbital change for the very first time using two burn sequence," he added.

Elaborating on the eight satellites, he said in these payloads, the India-Bhutan satellite was the last one to separate. "Before that, we had the Astrocast 1-4 from Spaceflight USA, and Thybolt 1 and 2 from Dhruvaspace and Anand satellite from PIXEL India Ltd. So, congratulations to all the satellite teams for having their satellites in perfect orbit. All the best to them," he added.

PM pats ISRO

Congratulations to @ISRO and NSIL on the successful launch of PSLV C54 mission. The EOS-06 satellite will help in optimizing utilization of our maritime resources.

The launch of 3 satellites from Indian companies @PixxelSpace and @DhruvaSpace heralds the beginning of a new era, where Indian talent in space technology can be fully realized. Congratulations to all the companies and everyone involved in this launch. India Bhutan Satellite is a testament to our special relationship with the people of Bhutan. I commend @dittbhutan and @isro on the successful launch of this jointly developed satellite. @PMBhutan