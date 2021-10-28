October 28 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on October 28, 2021. Let's begin...



PUBG New State India: Release Date, Price, and Other Details

Considering the hype that is being generated, PUBG New State could be the most anticipated battle royale game to arrive this year after Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). When will the game arrive and will it be accessible? Check out the PUBG New State release date for India, minimum price requirements, and more.

WhatsApp support may end for these iPhone users; Are you on this list?

WhatsApp is all set to discontinue support on some phones just because they're old. They may be in perfect working order, but their owners will not be able to access their WhatsApp accounts on them. If you have these Apple iPhones then you have a reason to worry as you won't be able to use WhatsApp at all.

Android's 12L feature drop is intended to be a huge improvement for foldable phones

The update is mainly aimed at tablets and foldable. Google is calling the 12L update, and it's supposed to make Android 12 run more smoothly on big screens. 12L also features a new taskbar that makes it easy for users to quickly switch between different applications.

Apple Music officially comes to PS5

Apple Music is coming to a game console, and it's the PlayStation 5. The new app allows Apple Music subscribers to stream music on Sony's latest console, similar to what was already available with Spotify. Audio can be played in the background while you play or it just plays on its own.

Google makes it easy for Android developers to create apps with its Material You Design

Android 12 launched alongside Google's new Pixel 6 lineup and brings with it a new look that Android VP of Product Management Sameer Samat called "the biggest design change in Android history." That's in reference to Material You, which applies a new set of principles for creating interfaces, plus changes that will help Android adapt to larger screens.

Samsung's Q3 Revenue Hit New Record High

The company just revealed that it set another record for the same period in 2021, reaching 73.98 trillion won, or about $ 63 billion. While its revenue was up about 10 percent, Samsung says its profits grew 26 percent from last year to reach 15.82 trillion won ($ 13 billion). It credits the high demand for chips, foldables, OLED Switches, and the iPhone 13.

Samsung to expand premium foldable smartphone, affordable 5G lineup

Despite component supply constraints across the industry, Samsung said on Thursday that it will further expand premium smartphone sales with Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition while continuing the sales momentum of the Galaxy S series.