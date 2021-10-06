October 6 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on October 6, 2021. Let's begin...



Google Announces its Pixel 6 Launch Event on October 19

Google traditionally holds a hardware event in October to launch its new Pixel phones. This year, it already announced them, but the company clearly hasn't said all that it wants to say publicly yet, because it just announced a virtual event for October 19 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT.

Android 12 Brings Back the Dessert Name with "Snow Cone"

Android 12 is the first version of Android in recent years to get a dedicated dessert-themed name. A stable version of Android 12 was released on Monday on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

Amazon Great Indian Festival – Dyson Offers Amazing Deals on Air Purifiers and Vacuum Cleaners

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Dyson is offering amazing deals and discounts on its air purifiers and vacuum cleaners. We have listed out the best deals on air purifiers and vacuum cleaners available on Amazon Great Indian Festival that you should not miss.

After Facebook, Jio Suffers Outage; #JioDowns Trends on Twitter

JioDown is trending on Twitter today, just one day after the massive Facebook outage that left WhatsApp offline for nearly seven hours on Monday night. At the time of writing, there are nearly 4,000 reports of problems with Jio's connections on the DownDetector internet outage tracker, and they are increasing rapidly.

Baal Aadhaar Card: How to Appy and Other Details

The Aadhaar card is of 2 types. One is a regular one that everyone is familiar with and the other is blue in colour and is known as the Baal Aadhaar card. It is easy to obtain and an SMS will let you know the final status.

Telegram gains 70 million new users in one day after Facebook outage

Messaging app Telegram gained a "record" of 70 million new users on Monday, as Facebook experienced a nearly six-hour outage across all of its services, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced. The encrypted messaging app Signal also reported gaining "millions" of new users on the same day.

Xiaomi India sells 20 lakh smartphones in 1st wave of festive sales

Xiaomi India on Wednesday announced that it has sold over 20 lakh smartphones in 5 days of the festive sale across channels. In the premium segment, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, and Mi 11X Series received maximum demand, followed by Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi 9 Series in the mid-value segment.



