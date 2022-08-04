OnePlus 10T 5G launched in India; Find details

OnePlus 10T has been launched in India and worldwide. In two years, this is the first OnePlus T series phone. The last T-series phone was the OnePlus 8T, introduced before the 10T. The latest OnePlus 10T starts for Rs 49,999 for the base model with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The 10T is the first OnePlus phone powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It is also the first OnePlus phone with an option of up to 16GB of RAM and 150W fast charging support. The company says the 150W SUPERVOOC charger fully charges the phone from 1 to 100 per cent in only 19 minutes.



Along with the OnePlus 10T, the company also introduced its next-generation operating system, OxygenOS 13. No, the OnePlus 10T does not come with OxygenOS 13 out of the box. Instead, it runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. During a pre-launch press conference, the company confirmed that the OnePlus 10T would test OxygenOS 13 later this year. However, the official timeline has yet to be disclosed.

OnePlus 10T: Price in India

The phone comes in two colour options Moonstone Black and Jade Green. The OnePlus 10T comes in three variants and will go on sale on August 6.

♦ 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 49,999

♦ 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage - Rs 54,999

♦ 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage - Rs 55,999

OnePlus 10T: Specifications

OnePlus 10T brings a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, 10-bit colours, RGB colour gamut, and HDR10+. The phone also offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The OnePlus 10T is powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs the Android 12 operating system with OxygenOS 12.1. The company has confirmed that the 10T will get OxygenOS 13 later this year.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 10T has a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle with a 120-degree FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. In addition, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. A 4800mAh battery backs the phone with support for 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and the charger fully charges the phone in 19 minutes.