Just In
OnePlus 11 Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 open beta is here; closed beta begins for Nord 2T
The OxygenOS 14 Open Beta changelog suggests that it offers improved management of permissions related to photos and videos for more secure app access.
OnePlus has announced that OxygenOS 14 closed beta testing has begun for OnePlus Nord 2T users in India. Meanwhile, OnePlus 11 5G users now get the first open beta of OxygenOS 14. The flagship OnePlus 11 was launched in February earlier this year with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5000 mAh battery with support. The mid-range OnePlus Nord 2T, on the other hand, was launched in May 2022 with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.
In a community post, OnePlus confirmed that the first Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 open beta for OnePlus 11 is available for users in India and North America. Indian users will need to have OxygenOS 13(EX01) version CPH2447_13.1.0.590(EX01) or CPH2447_13.1.0.591(EX01) to try the open beta. The phone must also have at least 4 GB of free storage space and a 30 per cent battery to complete the installation process. Applications to test Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 are currently open, and the company has 5,000 slots available.
Another community post noted that the OxygenOS 14 closed beta test on the OnePlus Nord 2T is now available to all users of the Indian variant. The first 500 users, on a first-come, first-served basis, can sign up to test the beta software.
The post details instructions for participating in the closed beta testing process for the OnePlus Nord 2T. Users must be active users in the OnePlus community online. They should also be prepared to regularly communicate and offer feedback or suggestions to the OnePlus team through the feedback app. Beta testers may also need to interact cordially and actively with OnePlus staff and other users.