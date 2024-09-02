OnePlus 13: Expected in October 2024 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and More

The much-anticipated OnePlus 13 is likely to be unveiled sooner than many expected, with a launch speculated for October 2024. This marks a shift from the previous model, the OnePlus 12, which was introduced in December last year. The early launch news comes from a prominent Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station, who has a track record of accurate leaks. According to the report, the OnePlus 13 might be the first device to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which is expected to be announced at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. Although OnePlus has not officially confirmed the launch date, if the rumours hold true, we could start seeing teasers in the coming weeks.



OnePlus 13: All that we know about the Smartphone

The OnePlus 13 is generating excitement, particularly due to the significant changes anticipated in its design and performance. One of the most talked-about updates is the redesign of its rear camera setup. Unlike its predecessors, the OnePlus 13 is rumoured to have vertically aligned rear cameras located in the top-left corner of the phone, moving away from the familiar circular arrangement. Adding to its distinct look, one of the cameras is expected to feature a wider ring around it, enhancing the aesthetic appeal. Additionally, the camera module will likely carry Hasselblad branding, marking a departure from the design seen in the OnePlus 12 series.

These design changes are not mere speculation; they have been hinted at by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, a reliable source for such leaks. The OnePlus 13 could also see advancements in camera technology, which isn't surprising given OnePlus's close ties with Oppo, a brand known for its camera innovations. For instance, Oppo's Find X7 Ultra boasts a 50-megapixel main sensor and two 50-megapixel periscope cameras, one of which offers 6x optical zoom. It's plausible that some of these impressive features could be incorporated into the OnePlus 13.

On the performance front, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be a powerhouse, thanks to the anticipated inclusion of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which will replace the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Rumours also suggest the phone will retain its 2K display and may introduce an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, offering enhanced security. As for its release, the OnePlus 13 is expected to debut first in China, following the trend of previous launches, before making its way to India and other markets. While all these details are tantalizing, they remain speculative for now. The official unveiling by OnePlus will provide a definitive look at what this flagship device has to offer.