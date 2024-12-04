OnePlus 13R Specifications Leaked: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 6,000mAh Battery and More

The OnePlus 13R is expected to debut in India alongside the flagship OnePlus 13 in January 2025. Positioned as a slightly toned-down variant, the OnePlus 13R—already known as the OnePlus Ace 5 in China—has been the subject of several leaks, revealing its key specifications. Here's a comprehensive look at what to expect from this highly anticipated smartphone.

OnePlus 13R: Expected Specifications

Display: The device is rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering sharp visuals with a pixel density of 450 PPI. While it resembles the display on the OnePlus 12R, enhancements like higher peak brightness are anticipated.

Processor: The OnePlus 13R will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, marking an upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 used in its predecessor.

Memory and Storage: The phone will offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with the potential for additional configurations similar to the OnePlus 12R lineup.

Camera System: The rear camera setup includes:

A 50MP primary sensor

An 8MP ultra-wide camera

A secondary 50MP sensor

For selfies, the device will sport a 16MP front-facing camera.

Battery and Charging: A massive 6,000mAh battery will power the device, providing extended usage. However, it will support 80W fast charging, which is slightly slower than the 100W charging speed of the OnePlus 12R.

Software and Features: The OnePlus 13R will run on OxygenOS 15.0, based on Android 15. Additional features include:

Bluetooth 5.4

NFC support

USB Type-C port

In-display fingerprint sensor

Infrared remote control functionality



OnePlus 13 India Launch Details

The flagship OnePlus 13 has already been confirmed for a January 2025 release in India. The device debuted in China in October 2024, boasting a 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and exceptional brightness of up to 4,500 nits peak. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a 6,000mAh battery, the OnePlus 13 promises nearly two days of usage, setting a benchmark for flagship smartphones.

With the OnePlus 13R, the brand aims to deliver a premium yet slightly more affordable option for buyers. Featuring flagship-grade performance, a vibrant display, and a robust battery, the OnePlus 13R is poised to make a strong impact in the Indian market.