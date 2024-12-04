Live
- Telugu Girl Hansika Nasanally Wins National All-American Miss Title
- Bank Account Holders Can Now Choose Up to 4 Nominees: New Laws
- Dutch Grand Prix to exit in 2026 after contract extension
- Xiaomi Set to Launch Redmi Note 14 Series, Buds 6 and Sound Outdoor Speaker
- Setback for Patnam Narender Reddy in High Court
- Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy condemns arrest of BJP activists in Tamil Nadu
- Grenade attack by terrorists in J&K’s Surankote, search operation underway
- Kaleshwaram Project Linked to Earthquake: Geologist BV Subba Rao
- RGV Compares Pushpa 2 Ticket Prices to Luxury Idli, Defends Price Hike
- Failure of Punjab govt: BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal condemn attack on Sukhbir Badal
Just In
OnePlus 13R Specifications Leaked: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 6,000mAh Battery and More
OnePlus 13R is rumoured to launch in January 2025 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and a triple-camera setup.
The OnePlus 13R is expected to debut in India alongside the flagship OnePlus 13 in January 2025. Positioned as a slightly toned-down variant, the OnePlus 13R—already known as the OnePlus Ace 5 in China—has been the subject of several leaks, revealing its key specifications. Here's a comprehensive look at what to expect from this highly anticipated smartphone.
OnePlus 13R: Expected Specifications
Display: The device is rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering sharp visuals with a pixel density of 450 PPI. While it resembles the display on the OnePlus 12R, enhancements like higher peak brightness are anticipated.
Processor: The OnePlus 13R will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, marking an upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 used in its predecessor.
Memory and Storage: The phone will offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with the potential for additional configurations similar to the OnePlus 12R lineup.
Camera System: The rear camera setup includes:
- A 50MP primary sensor
- An 8MP ultra-wide camera
- A secondary 50MP sensor
- For selfies, the device will sport a 16MP front-facing camera.
Battery and Charging: A massive 6,000mAh battery will power the device, providing extended usage. However, it will support 80W fast charging, which is slightly slower than the 100W charging speed of the OnePlus 12R.
Software and Features: The OnePlus 13R will run on OxygenOS 15.0, based on Android 15. Additional features include:
- Bluetooth 5.4
- NFC support
- USB Type-C port
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Infrared remote control functionality
-
OnePlus 13 India Launch Details
The flagship OnePlus 13 has already been confirmed for a January 2025 release in India. The device debuted in China in October 2024, boasting a 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and exceptional brightness of up to 4,500 nits peak. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a 6,000mAh battery, the OnePlus 13 promises nearly two days of usage, setting a benchmark for flagship smartphones.
With the OnePlus 13R, the brand aims to deliver a premium yet slightly more affordable option for buyers. Featuring flagship-grade performance, a vibrant display, and a robust battery, the OnePlus 13R is poised to make a strong impact in the Indian market.