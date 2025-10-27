OnePlus 15 Set to Launch Today at 4:30 PM: How to Watch the Livestream and What to Expect from the Flagship

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its next-generation flagship, the OnePlus 15, today, October 27, at 4:30 PM IST. The highly anticipated launch event will take place in China, with global fans eagerly waiting to see what the brand has in store. The smartphone maker has built a strong reputation for combining performance and design, and the OnePlus 15 is expected to push that legacy further.

How to Watch the OnePlus 15 Launch in India

The OnePlus 15 launch event will kick off at 7 PM CST (4:30 PM IST) and will be streamed live for fans worldwide. Indian viewers can tune in through the official OnePlus website or the company’s Weibo handle. OnePlus is also expected to stream the event live on YouTube, ensuring easy access for global audiences.

Interestingly, the company is skipping the number 14 and jumping straight to 15. The reason lies in Chinese culture—since the number 4 is considered unlucky, several smartphone brands, including OnePlus, have traditionally avoided it. This is similar to how the brand jumped from the OnePlus 3T to the OnePlus 5 back in 2017.

What to Expect from the OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 is one of the most awaited smartphones of 2025, and for good reason. It introduces a host of new technologies and design elements that make it a major step forward for the company. The device will feature the new in-house DetailMax imaging engine, known as Lumo in China, which promises improved photo clarity and natural color reproduction. This marks a major shift as it will also be the first OnePlus flagship without Hasselblad branding since the OnePlus 8.

Design-wise, the OnePlus 15 gets a completely revamped look, with a sleek square-shaped camera module and a microspace-grade nano-ceramic metal frame. The phone also carries an IP68 rating, offering dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, ensuring top-tier performance for gaming and multitasking. The device will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, promising stunning visuals and smooth responsiveness. Powering it all will be a massive 7,300mAh battery, a significant upgrade over previous generations.

OnePlus 15 Price and India Launch Details

According to early reports, the OnePlus 15 may start at 4,299 Yuan (approximately ₹53,100) for the 16GB + 256GB variant in China. However, official India pricing has not been confirmed yet. Based on OnePlus’ past pricing trends, the phone is expected to be priced around ₹70,000 in India when it launches globally on November 13.

In addition to the flagship, OnePlus will also debut the OnePlus Ace 6 at today’s event. The Ace 6 is expected to launch later in India under the name OnePlus 15R, although the company has yet to confirm this officially.

With a new design, an in-house imaging engine, and cutting-edge performance features, the OnePlus 15 looks set to redefine the brand’s flagship experience for 2025.