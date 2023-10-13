OnePlus announces OnePlus Open, launch on October 19; Expected Price and Specifications

OnePlus has finally announced the official launch date of its first foldable phone: OnePlus Open. The device will debut in India on October 19, i.e. next week. Samsung currently dominates the foldable phone market, and OnePlus suggests that it wants to revolutionize this space to offer a better experience to users. The good thing is that the price and specifications were already leaked before the OnePlus Open event. Here are the details.

OnePlus claims users will get fast and smooth performance days before the launch. The company also says that its foldable phone is lightweight and slim. In addition, OnePlus claims that the Open has no wrinkles on the screen, and its camera performance is also said to be good, something we will know after testing it.

"The OnePlus Open will redefine the concept of foldable smartphones by delivering all-round flagship-level experiences that push the limits of current foldable smartphones and take the standard of foldable to the next level," the company said.

OnePlus Open: Expected Price in India

If leaks are believed, the OnePlus Open could be priced at $1,699 (around Rs 1,41,490). The device could be priced in a similar or lower range than the US market, which also happened with the OnePlus 11. It will be interesting to see how OnePlus will price its first foldable phone and convince users to buy its Open smartphone instead of a Samsung.

OnePlus Open: Leaked Specifications

While OnePlus has yet to confirm the specifications officially, leaks claim that the upcoming foldable phone will feature a 7.8-inch display when opened. It will support a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display will reportedly have a 6.3-inch display with the same refresh rate. It is said that OnePlus Open may not offer any water resistance rating. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Official teasers have shown that there will also be an alert slider. The foldable phone is said to come with a gapless hinge design, supposedly developed by both OnePlus and Oppo.