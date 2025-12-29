OnePlus Confirms Turbo 6 Series Launch, India May Get Nord 6 Lineup

OnePlus is showing no signs of slowing down in its aggressive smartphone roadmap. After recently introducing the flagship OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R, the company has now officially confirmed the launch of an all-new smartphone lineup called the Turbo series. The first devices under this branding — the OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V — are set to debut in China next month, with strong rumours suggesting that these phones will later arrive in India as the OnePlus Nord 6 and Nord CE 6, respectively.

The confirmation came during an official OnePlus livestream, ending weeks of speculation around the Turbo branding. Interestingly, a recently leaked OnePlus device now appears to match the official images of the Turbo 6V, strengthening claims that the phone could be rebranded for the Indian market as the Nord CE 6.

Familiar design with modern refinements

The OnePlus Turbo 6 adopts the brand’s latest design language, closely resembling the OnePlus 15. It features a flat back panel, a square-inspired camera module, and a plastic frame. While the Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V look largely identical, subtle changes in the camera layout help differentiate the two models.

Colour options also vary slightly. The Turbo 6 will be available in black, silver, and green, while the Turbo 6V is expected to launch in black, blue, and white. Notably, the Turbo 6 stands out with impressive durability credentials, offering IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance — a rare feature set even in premium smartphones.

Performance and massive battery focus

Performance is another major highlight of the Turbo series. The OnePlus Turbo 6 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, positioning it as a high-performance device just below flagship tier. Meanwhile, the Turbo 6V is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, catering to upper mid-range users.

Battery life appears to be a key priority for OnePlus this time. Both phones are expected to pack enormous 9,000mAh silicon-carbon batteries, paired with 80W fast charging support. If accurate, this could set a new benchmark for battery capacity in mainstream smartphones.

Camera and display details

On the camera front, OnePlus is keeping things consistent across both models. The Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V will reportedly feature a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, both devices are expected to include a 32-megapixel front camera.

The display is where the two models diverge slightly. The Turbo 6 is said to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, while the Turbo 6V will offer a similar 1.5K AMOLED panel but with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Launch timeline and India expectations

OnePlus has confirmed that the Turbo 6 series will launch in China on January 8 at 7 pm local time, which translates to 6:30 am IST. While there is no official confirmation for India yet, multiple leaks suggest that the Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V will make their way to the Indian market as the OnePlus Nord 6 and Nord CE 6, continuing the brand’s popular Nord legacy.



