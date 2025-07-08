OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 Set for India Launch Today at 2PM: All You Need to Know

OnePlus is ready to expand its Nord series in India with the official launch of the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5, scheduled for 2:00 PM IST today, July 8. The much-anticipated event will be streamed live on the official OnePlus India YouTube channel, and it also includes several other product announcements — including a new smartwatch, a lighter tablet, and a fresh set of TWS earbuds.

Although OnePlus has kept official specifications tightly under wraps, a number of leaks have revealed what buyers can likely expect from both smartphones. With the brand continuing its aggressive push into the mid-range smartphone market, these devices may offer compelling value if the leaked details prove accurate.

OnePlus Nord 5: All Eyes on Battery and Performance

The OnePlus Nord 5 is reportedly coming with a massive 7,000mAh battery, a significant bump that will appeal to heavy users — whether it's for work, streaming, or mobile gaming. Fast charging support is another highlight, with 100W wired charging expected, placing it among the fastest-charging devices in its category.

Under the hood, the phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, marking a performance leap over the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 used in the Nord 4. The display is rumored to be a flat OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and the screen size could stretch beyond 6.74 inches, partly due to the larger battery.

Design-wise, leaks suggest a more minimalist look, possibly moving away from the dual-tone aesthetic of previous generations. A vertical pill-shaped camera module may feature on the back, with color options like pale blue and off-white. Materials may include a glass back and plastic frame, balancing premium feel with cost efficiency.

As for the cameras, don’t expect radical changes — the primary setup is tipped to feature a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera, with most improvements expected in software and image processing.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Affordable and Feature-Packed

The Nord CE 5 targets a more budget-conscious audience while maintaining solid specs. It is rumored to sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with the same 120Hz refresh rate. Processing duties could be handled by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Interestingly, the Nord CE 5 might ship with an even larger 7,100mAh battery, though fast charging could be capped at 80W — still faster than most competitors in its price range. The camera setup is likely to mirror the Nord 5, including a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front-facing shooter.

Other Announcements: Smartwatch, Tablet, and TWS Earbuds

In addition to the phones, OnePlus is also unveiling a smaller smartwatch, rumored to be the OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm). The wearable could feature a 1.32-inch display and a lighter, more compact design compared to the earlier 46mm model.

Also expected is a new entry-level tablet, likely branded the OnePlus Pad Lite, though detailed specs are yet to surface. OnePlus may also announce the OnePlus Buds 4, which debuted earlier in China.

Expected Pricing in India

The OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to carry a price tag below ₹30,000, keeping it aligned with the previous generation and making it one of the most powerful phones in its class. The Nord CE 5, with more modest specs, is likely to be priced around ₹25,000, positioning it as a strong contender in the lower mid-range segment.

Stay tuned to India Today Tech for live updates and complete coverage of the OnePlus launch event this afternoon.