OnePlus Nord Watch is coming soon; Price and specifications

OnePlus Nord Watch is real, and it's coming soon, the company says. The company confirmed on Monday that the Nord Watch is coming soon. When it launches, the OnePlus Nord Watch will be the first smartwatch in the Nord category, and it is possible that, like other devices in the Nord series, the Nord Watch will also come at an affordable price.



While the release date for the One Plus Nord Watch has yet to be revealed, it is expected to launch within a few weeks. In a preview presented by OnePlus, it can be seen that the new Nord smartwatch has a rectangular design. It is also speculated that it will have a unique-looking strap and be available in three colours – back, white and gold. Earlier, OnePlus had started internal testing the Nord Watch in India.



We can also expect the One Plus Nord watch to feature a SpO2 sensor, given that even the OnePlus Band comes with it. It also has heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, workout tracking, dedicated exercise tracking, daily activity tracking, and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, similar to other One Plus smartwatches and bands.



It is also speculated that along with the Nord Watch, OnePlus may launch a new health app called OnePlus N Health that will work in conjunction with its fitness devices, including the Nord Watch. Since the smartwatch comes in the affordable Nord segment, we expect it to be priced between Rs 5,000 and 8,000.



When it launches, the Nord Watch is likely to be the second smartwatch offered by the company. Currently, OnePlus only sells OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Band. While the watch is priced at Rs 16,999, the strap is priced at Rs 2,799. With the One Plus Nord Watch, users will likely get a more affordable option from the brand. The Nord series includes OnePlus Nord Buds, Nord Buds CE, and Nord Wired Earbuds.