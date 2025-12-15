OnePlus Pad Go 2 Set for India Launch on December 17: Bigger Display, New Chip and Stylus Support in Focus

With OnePlus preparing for its December 17 launch event in India, attention is firmly on the upcoming OnePlus Pad Go 2. Positioned as the next step in the company’s budget tablet journey, the Pad Go 2 aims to deliver meaningful upgrades while remaining accessible to students, young professionals, and everyday users. Rather than being a minor refresh, the new tablet introduces improvements across display, performance, software, and productivity features, making it a notable addition to OnePlus’ growing ecosystem.

India launch date and positioning

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be officially unveiled in India on December 17, alongside the OnePlus 15R smartphone and the Watch Lite. Sales are scheduled to begin from December 18. OnePlus appears to be placing the Pad Go 2 above the original Pad Go, offering better hardware and features while still catering to value-focused buyers. The tablet is designed for learning, entertainment, and light productivity, keeping affordability at the core of its appeal.

Bigger, brighter display for everyday use

A major highlight of the Pad Go 2 is its upgraded display. The tablet features a 12.1-inch screen with a sharper 2800 x 1980 resolution and a 7:5 aspect ratio, which should make it comfortable for reading, browsing, and multitasking. OnePlus claims an 88.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and peak brightness of up to 900nits in high-brightness mode. Dolby Vision support makes its first appearance in the Pad Go series, underlining OnePlus’ focus on content consumption and streaming performance.

New chipset and long-term software support

Powering the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra, a clear upgrade over the Helio G99 chip used in the previous model. This change is expected to deliver smoother multitasking and improved performance for demanding apps. The tablet will run Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 out of the box and is expected to come with 8GB of RAM. OnePlus has also confirmed TUV SUD certification, claiming consistent performance for up to four years, which adds reassurance for long-term use.

Battery, charging and added flexibility

Battery life is another strong point. The Pad Go 2 packs a 10,050mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging. Although charging speeds are capped at 33W, a 45W charger will be included in the box. OnePlus claims up to 15 hours of video playback, 53 hours of music playback, and up to 60 days of standby. The tablet also supports reverse wired charging, allowing it to power other devices when required.

Stylus support, AI tools and expected pricing

For the first time, the Pad Go lineup supports a stylus. The new Pad Go 2 Stylo offers 4,096 pressure levels and fast charging, with a 10-minute charge said to provide hours of usage. On the software side, users will get AI features such as AI Writer, AI Summary, AI Translation, and AI Recorder, along with OnePlus’ Open Canvas multitasking system. At launch, OnePlus has confirmed a Shadow Black 8GB/256GB 5G variant. Pricing is expected to remain under Rs 25,000, slightly higher than the original Pad Go’s Rs 19,999 starting price, reflecting the added upgrades.



