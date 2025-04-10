OpenAI Fires Back at Elon Musk with Countersuit over “Sham Bid” and Disruptive Actions

OpenAI has launched a countersuit against Elon Musk, accusing him ofengaging in a series of actions intended to disrupt the company and takecontrol of its AI developments. In a statement posted to X, OpenAI stated,“Elon’s nonstop actions against us are just bad-faith tactics to slow downOpenAI and seize control of the leading AI innovations for his personalbenefit.”

According to the legal filing, OpenAI claims Musk’s repeated attacks, includingwhat it calls a “fake takeover bid,” are damaging and should be stopped.“Musk’s continued attacks on OpenAI, culminating most recently in the faketakeover bid designed to disrupt OpenAI’s future, must cease. Musk should beenjoined from further unlawful and unfair action, and held responsible for thedamage he has already caused,” the lawsuit reads.

Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, initially filed a lawsuit in the spring,demanding the company refocus on its original mission to create AGI forhumanity rather than profit. Nilay Patel, editor-in-chief of The Verge,described Musk’s claims as a “hilariously bad” legal move.

Although Musk withdrew that lawsuit in June, he filed another in August. Inresponse, OpenAI published a blog post in December titled, “Elon Musk wanted anOpenAI for-profit,” offering evidence to support its stance. The legal battleis set for trial in spring 2026.

Earlier this year, Musk made a $97.4 billion offer to acquire OpenAI,insisting it was time to restore its open-source roots. The board unanimouslyrejected the offer, labeling it a “sham bid.”