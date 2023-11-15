OpenAI halts ChatGPT Plus new sign-ups due to huge demand

CEO Sam Altman reported on the X platform's development, stating that OpenAI has temporarily stopped accepting new users for its ChatGPT Plus paid service due to overwhelming demand.

Altman wrote, "We are pausing new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups for a bit...the surge in usage post dev day has exceeded our capacity and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience".

Altman told OpenAi users, "You can still sign-up to be notified within the app when subs reopen".

we are pausing new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups for a bit :(



the surge in usage post devday has exceeded our capacity and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience.



you can still sign-up to be notified within the app when subs reopen. — Sam Altman (@sama) November 15, 2023

At its conference, the AI startup announced that approximately 100 million people use its services weekly and that over 90% of Fortune 500 companies are building tools on the OpenAI platform.



Earlier this month, OpenAI announced GPT 4 Turbo, a powerful language model, at its first developer conference in San Francisco. The AI company said that the GPT-4 Turbo is more powerful and updated than the previous version of the GPT-4, which was announced in March this year. The AI lab said that OpenAI will allow ChatGPT users to create custom bots to handle specific tasks and will reduce costs for developers on more powerful models.

Altman launched a beta program for developers to fine-tune GPT-4 models. OpenAI launched its Custom Models program, offering a dedicated group of researchers to train GPT-4 customized for them. The artificial intelligence company will launch a GPT store later this month where people can share their GPTs (the agent version of OpenAI allowing ChatGPT to book flights and perform other tasks) and earn money based on the number of users. Launched in November 2022, OpenAI has 100 million weekly active users, according to Altman.