OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Atlas Browser to Rival Chrome and Perplexity Comet

OpenAI has stepped beyond conversational AI and into the heart of the internet with the launch of ChatGPT Atlas, its first AI-powered web browser. The company is taking direct aim at established giants like Google Chrome and Perplexity’s Comet browser, promising a revolutionary, personalized way to surf the web.

Unveiled during a live event, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called the new browser a “once-a-decade opportunity to rethink the browser,” adding that Atlas could redefine what it means to “go online.” The move signals OpenAI’s ambition to blend browsing and artificial intelligence into a single, seamless experience.

Atlas, currently available for Mac users, allows people to perform complex tasks—from booking flights and editing documents to summarizing long reads or even shopping—without leaving their current tab. “With Atlas, ChatGPT can come with you anywhere across the web, helping you in the window right where you are, understanding what you’re trying to do, and completing tasks for you, all without copying and pasting or leaving the page,” OpenAI explained.

A Browser Built on Three Core Pillars

At the heart of Atlas are three key features: Chat, Memory, and Agent.

The Chat feature integrates ChatGPT directly into every web page. A small “Ask ChatGPT” button appears as users browse, opening a sidebar that lets them converse with the AI about the content on that page. For example, while reading a detailed product review, users can ask for a summary or direct comparison between items. The goal is to transform passive browsing into a dynamic, interactive experience.

Next, the Memory function brings personalisation to a new level. Atlas can remember user preferences and past interactions to provide contextual assistance. A user might ask, “Show me all the job listings I checked last week and summarise the key hiring trends,” and Atlas will recall that history. Importantly, OpenAI assures that memory use is fully optional—users can view, edit, or delete data anytime, and an incognito mode disables memory tracking entirely.

Finally, Agent Mode turns ChatGPT into a proactive digital assistant capable of taking action across sites. From planning a trip and booking tickets to managing shopping lists, the AI can execute multi-step tasks without manual switching between tabs.

Unlike conventional browsers that rely on Google Search or Bing, ChatGPT Atlas uses ChatGPT Search, a new engine designed to provide conversational and context-aware results rather than static links.

Availability and the Road Ahead

ChatGPT Atlas is available starting today for ChatGPT users on Mac, with plans to expand to Windows, iOS, and Android soon. However, the advanced Agent Mode will initially remain exclusive to ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers.

The browser’s debut follows a U.S. court ruling that rejected a proposal to force Google to sell Chrome—a move OpenAI executives had previously expressed interest in. Instead of waiting, the company built its own rival from the ground up.

If successful, ChatGPT Atlas could reshape the browser market and usher in what OpenAI calls an “AI-first web”—a future where browsers not only display information but truly understand, remember, and act on it.