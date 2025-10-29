OpenAI Offers Free One-Year ChatGPT Go Subscription to All Users in India Starting November 4

In a major push to expand its footprint in India, OpenAI has announced a special offer granting one year of free access to ChatGPT Go for all users in the country. Starting November 4, both new and existing subscribers can enjoy the premium features of ChatGPT Go at no cost for a full year.

The move is part of OpenAI’s strategy to deepen engagement in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for AI-driven tools. ChatGPT Go, launched in August 2025 at a subscription rate of ₹399 per month, offers users 10 times the usage limits of the free version. It includes advanced features such as enhanced response generation, image creation, file uploads, and improved memory that allows for more personalised conversations.

According to the company, the free subscription will be available for a limited period, though no end date has been announced yet. Users in India who sign up during this offer window will automatically receive the complimentary one-year plan.

The announcement coincides with OpenAI’s upcoming DevDay Exchange developer conference scheduled in Bengaluru on November 4, where the company is expected to unveil more India-centric initiatives tailored for local developers, creators, and businesses.

Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, praised Indian users’ enthusiasm for AI tools. Speaking to TechCrunch, he said, “Since initially launching ChatGPT Go in India a few months ago, the adoption and creativity we’ve seen from our users has been inspiring.” Turley added, “We’re excited to see the amazing things our users will build, learn, and achieve with these tools.”

India’s booming digital ecosystem makes it a vital market for OpenAI. With over 700 million smartphone users and more than one billion internet subscribers, the country represents a massive opportunity for the company’s AI services. OpenAI has also confirmed plans to open its first office in New Delhi by the end of the year, signaling long-term investment in the region.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman previously noted that India has become the company’s second-largest market after the United States, reflecting its growing influence in the global AI landscape.