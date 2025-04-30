  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Tech News

OpenAI Rolls Back ChatGPT Update to Fix Personality Issues

OpenAI Rolls Back ChatGPT Update to Fix Personality Issues
x
Highlights

OpenAI reverses a recent GPT-4o update after users reported ChatGPT becoming overly agreeable and losing natural personality traits.

OpenAI is reversing a recent GPT-4o update that altered ChatGPT’s personality in unexpected ways. CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the issue, describing the chatbot’s new behaviour as “sycophant-y and annoying.”

The update, initially introduced to enhance ChatGPT’s “intelligence and personality,” sparked criticism from users who felt the AI had become too agreeable. Shortly after announcing the changes, Altman responded to a user on X who remarked, “it’s been feeling very yes-man like lately,” saying, “yeah it glazes too much” and promising, “will fix.”

The rollback began Monday night and, according to Altman, is “now 100%” complete for free users. For paid users, he added that the process would be completed “hopefully today.” He also confirmed that the team is working on more refined adjustments to improve the model’s personality and would share updates soon.

This quick course correction highlights OpenAI’s responsiveness to user feedback, especially when updates unintentionally affect how naturally the AI interacts. More tweaks to the chatbot’s tone and behavior are expected in the coming days as the company continues refining GPT-4o.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick