OpenAI to Build AI Chips with Broadcom, Eyes Rivalry with Nvidia by 2026

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is preparing to step into the competitive world of hardware with a bold new move—its own line of artificial intelligence chips. According to a report by the Financial Times, CEO Sam Altman is steering the company toward building in-house processors in collaboration with semiconductor giant Broadcom. The initiative aims to reduce OpenAI’s reliance on Nvidia, whose accelerators currently dominate the AI market.

The first chips are expected to be ready as early as 2026, though OpenAI reportedly plans to keep the technology exclusive at the start. Rather than immediately entering the commercial market, the company intends to deploy the chips internally to power its infrastructure. If successful, this effort could position OpenAI as a direct competitor to Nvidia in the booming AI hardware industry.

Hints of the partnership emerged during Broadcom’s most recent investor call. Chief Executive Hock Tan confirmed that the company was working closely with clients to develop AI accelerators. While he refrained from naming OpenAI directly, Tan disclosed that one major partner had already placed a significant production order. “Last quarter, one of these prospects released production orders to Broadcom. We now expect the outlook for fiscal 2026 AI revenue to improve significantly from what we had indicated last quarter,” Tan revealed.

But chips aren’t the only area where OpenAI is expanding its ambitions. The company is also looking to make waves in the job market. Next year, OpenAI is set to launch a new AI-powered employment platform that will connect companies with talent skilled in artificial intelligence. The platform is expected to compete directly with established names like LinkedIn and Glassdoor, reflecting the growing demand for AI expertise across industries.

To support this effort, OpenAI is introducing a large-scale certification program designed to equip employees with practical AI skills. Rather than focusing only on theoretical knowledge, the certification will emphasize real-world applications of AI in various professional settings. Retail giant Walmart—America’s largest private employer—is among the partners collaborating with OpenAI on this initiative. The company has set an ambitious goal: to certify 10 million Americans by 2030.

These announcements were shared during a White House task force session on AI and education, hosted by First Lady Melania Trump. The high-profile event brought together top tech leaders, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai. OpenAI later confirmed that Altman would continue discussions with senior administration officials on AI policy and workforce development.

For OpenAI, the twin focus on hardware innovation and workforce training highlights its broader ambition. By building custom chips, the company hopes to ease the industry’s heavy dependence on Nvidia while ensuring its own systems remain scalable. At the same time, its jobs platform and certification program aim to prepare workers for an economy being rapidly transformed by AI technologies.

If both initiatives succeed, OpenAI will not only reshape the AI hardware landscape but also help millions of workers secure a place in the future of work.



