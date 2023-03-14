OpenAI's GPT-4 can turn text into video: Andreas Braun, Microsoft Germany CTO



The growing influence of ChatGPT has garnered a mixed response from users. While some people are in awe of its excellent conversational skills, they fear their work may become extinct. The GPT-3 language model, from which ChatGPT derives its power, is ready to get an update. Andreas Braun, Microsoft Germany CTO, has confirmed that GPT 4 will be released next week. Talking about the new model's features, Braun revealed that the new language model would be able to turn texts into videos. Microsoft is one of the leading investors in ChatGPT.

"We will introduce GPT-4 next week, there we will have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities – for example, videos," Braun was quoted by a German publication, Heise. Meta and Google have already included text-to-video capabilities in their AI models.

The report shares that the GPT 4 language model is programmed using reinforcement learning, a machine learning technique. It is a kind of machine learning in which the chatbot learns to behave in an environment by performing actions and receiving feedback from that environment. Feedback, or reward, can be negative or positive, based on the response of the chatbot was beneficial or detrimental to achieving its goal. The chatbot receives human feedback; its role is to provide correct answers to users.

Once the chatbot is trained in reinforcement learning, it can be used for several purposes, like online content creation and digital marketing. For example, it can answer users' questions on a company's website or social media page or to generate content for a social media post or a blog. In addition, the chatbot's ability to mimic dialogue, answer questions, acknowledge errors, reject inappropriate requests, and reject faulty premises makes it a helpful tool for interacting with users and providing them with valuable information.

On a related note, Microsoft reportedly invested around $10 billion in OpenAI. They are working together to create a chatbot that works with Microsoft's search engine, Bing. This association is significant for the chatbot to work.

Microsoft creates the chatbot, and OpenAI uses GPT technology. The different versions of this technology are GPT-3.5 and GPT-4. Currently, the chatbot is using the GPT-3.5 version of the technology that OpenAI has created. However, some people think the chatbot already uses the newer version of the GPT-4 technology, although Microsoft and OpenAI have not confirmed it.