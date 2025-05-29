Opera Introduces AI-Powered Neon Browser That Works Even When You’re Offline

Opera is gearing up to revolutionise web browsing with its upcoming AI-powered browser, Opera Neon, which promises to do much more than load websites. According to the company, Neon will be equipped with advanced artificial intelligence that can generate games, write code, create reports, and even build entire websites — all through simple user prompts.

What sets Neon apart is its “agentic browser” design. This new term refers to its ability to perform tasks autonomously using AI agents that understand instructions and act independently, without requiring ongoing user involvement. “Users will be able to assign tasks and let Neon do the work on its own, even when they go offline,” Opera shared.

The browser combines both cloud-based and on-device AI, allowing it to continue operations even when internet connectivity drops. Its AI agents are also capable of multitasking, handling several actions simultaneously—something that most standard AI tools don't currently support.

A standout feature is its built-in chatbot, designed to answer questions, search the internet, and summarise information directly based on what’s visible on the user’s screen. This eliminates the need to switch between tabs or apps for quick tasks.

Additionally, Opera is bringing back its earlier "AI Agent" tool, which first appeared in March through the "Browser Operator" feature. This tool can fill out online forms, automate bookings, and manage daily browsing routines—all while safeguarding user privacy by processing data locally.

While Opera has yet to reveal a specific launch date or pricing model, it confirmed that Neon will be a premium browser, possibly locking some of its advanced AI functionalities behind a paywall. Those interested in early access can now join the waitlist for the upcoming beta release.

Neon will be Opera’s fifth browser, following the recent release of the Opera Air browser, which focused on minimising distractions and promoting digital wellness.

Though it’s still early days, the idea of a browser capable of creating, coding, and automating tasks independently is certainly catching attention. As AI continues to reshape digital experiences, Opera Neon may very well mark the beginning of a new era in web browsing.