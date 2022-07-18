Oppo Enco X2 TWS, Pad Air, and Reno 8 series launching at 6 pm; watch online

Oppo is launching a bunch of devices in India today, July 18. The launch will be virtual, where the company will present the Oppo Reno 8 series, the Oppo Pad Air tablet and the Enco X2 TWS headphones. The Reno 8 series, which succeeds the Reno 7 series, will include two models: the regular Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro. As expected, the Pro model will be more feature-packed and have Oppo's proprietary MariSilicon X chip to improve smartphone photography. Oppo Pad Air, on the other hand, is its first tablet in India. Oppo's sister brand Realme, under the umbrella of BBK, launched the Realme Pad and Pad mini tablets last year.



The launch event will be organised on July 18 at 6:00 pm. Fans can watch the event live on Oppo India's YouTube channel and social media pages. After the launch, Oppo also created dedicated sites for its upcoming products, revealing the design and some key specifications.



Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8



The Reno 8 Pro will have a unibody design, and the rear panel will house triple cameras. The camera bump also includes 'Powered by MariSilicon X' branding. The official poster highlights a mint green colour, although we can also expect the phone to have a black finish.

Oppo says the Reno 8 Pro measures 7.3mm thin and delivers sharp 4K video, even at night. It also features a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout for the individual selfie camera. In addition, Oppo says that the Reno 8 Pro supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging that can charge the battery to 50 percent in 11 minutes. The phone will also draw power from the Dimensity 8100-Max chipset, which powers the OnePlus 10R.



The regular Reno 8 also supports the same charging technology, albeit with MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 SoC. The same chipset powers the recently launched OnePlus Nord 2T. Its official poster reveals a similar unibody finish, but we can expect differences in build quality. The standard model lacks MariSilicon X. Regarding pricing, the Reno 8 could be under Rs 35,000, as the regular Reno 7 currently costs Rs 28,999. In contrast, the Reno 8 Pro model could be well above Rs 40,000.



Oppo Pad Air and Enco X2 TWS earphones



The India-specific Oppo Pad Air details remain unclear, although the tablet is already available in China. Therefore, we can also expect the exact specifications for the Indian variant. Oppo Pad Air will be powered by a Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor with 6GB of extended RAM. In addition, it will feature a 10.36-inch 2k screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. You can also get ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 for tablets, while another Android tablet, like Xiaomi Pad 5, comes with Android 11. The Oppo Pad Air for the Indian market will likely house a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It may be priced for less than Rs 20,000 in India.

The Oppo Enco X2 TWS earphone will succeed the Oppo Enco X earphones from last year. The upcoming headphones are also fine-tuned and made in collaboration with Danish high-end audio brand Dynaudio, similar to the previous generation model. We can expect the headphones to cost more than Rs 5,000 and offer an active noise cancellation (ANC) audio mode.





