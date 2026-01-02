Oppo is all set to unveil its latest Reno 15 series in India on Thursday, January 8, 2026, marking another high-profile smartphone launch in the country this month. The company plans to introduce three models this time: the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini, adding a fresh compact option for buyers.

The Reno 15 series is expected to stand out with its premium design, bright color options, and an emphasis on camera performance. Many observers have noted the obvious iPhone-like design cues, while Oppo promises durable materials that combine style with resilience.

Among the trio, the Reno 15 Pro Mini is drawing particular attention for its compact yet powerful setup. It sports a 6.32-inch AMOLED display, measures just 7.99mm in thickness, and weighs 187 grams. Oppo has used an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, signaling the brand’s focus on durability and outdoor visibility. Inside, the phone is rumored to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset, ensuring solid performance for daily use and photography.

Durability continues to be a highlight for the Reno 15 lineup, with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings expected across the models. This aligns with a growing trend of rugged smartphones capable of withstanding dust, water, and high-pressure environments.

Price expectations have been hinted at by tipster Abhishek Yadav, who shared images of the Reno 15 Pro Mini retail box on X. The 12GB + 256GB variant is listed with an MRP of Rs 64,999, though the actual selling price may hover around Rs 59,999, with additional bank discounts potentially available. This positions the Reno 15 Pro Mini in direct competition with other compact premium phones like the OnePlus 13s, which features a 2024 flagship processor.

The series launch is expected to include a livestream event accessible via Oppo’s official YouTube channel, giving enthusiasts a chance to witness the unveiling in real time. With the ongoing demand for high-performance memory chips, the Reno 15 series may see a slight price adjustment compared to previous models.

Overall, the Reno 15 series appears to balance elegance, durability, and cutting-edge technology. The inclusion of a compact Pro Mini variant reflects Oppo’s intent to cater to users who want powerful yet pocket-friendly devices. With its premium design, robust build, and strong camera capabilities, the series could make a notable mark in the Indian market early this year.



